e-Sprinto Launched new High-Speed Electric Scooter, Amery at ₹1,29,999

New Delhi, May 2023: e-Sprinto, India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brand has proudly unveiled its highly anticipated EV two-wheeler Amery, the second high-speed electric scooter to join the brand’s illustrious lineup. The model with its impressive range of 140 kilometres on a single charge and segment-best features including Remote Control Lock, Anti-theft alarm, Mobile charging socket, Find my vehicle and more, is targeted towards unisex urban riders aged 20 to 35.

Amery’s innovative design and superior engineering are evident in its impressive specifications. Standing tall with an exceptional ground clearance of 200mm and a kerb weight of 98 Kg, Amery promises a thrilling ride that seamlessly blends comfort and speed. The 1500W BLDC Hub Motor delivers peak power of 2500W, propelling the scooter to go from 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 6 seconds while reaching the top speed of 65 km/hr. The front disc and rear drum brakes ensure optimum control and safety, while the 140 km max range makes long-distance travel effortless.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director– e-Sprinto said “We are elated to introduce Amery, our latest addition to the e-Sprinto family, to our customers and the electric scooter market. Amery is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining the boundaries of innovation and providing a thrilling yet eco-conscious means of urban transportation. Its impressive speed, state-of-the-art features, and captivating aesthetics combine to create an unparalleled riding experience. With Amery, we are not simply launching another electric scooter; we are introducing a new paradigm of urban mobility.”

Amery’s Lithium Ion NMC battery, with a capacity of 60V 50AH, guarantees long-lasting and consistent performance. The scooter’s 12-degree grade ability and carrying capacity of 150 kg make it a sturdy and reliable choice for both personal and commercial use. The digital display keeps the rider informed and in control at all times, while the charging time of only 4 hours ensures that Amery is always ready for the next ride. Available in three stunning colours – Blissful White, Sturdy Black (Matte), and High-Spirit Yellow– Amery can be availed from authorized e-Sprinto dealerships and showrooms nationwide at an ex-showroom price starting from INR 1,29,999. Additionally, e-Sprinto is offering an introductory offer price to the first 100 customers, ensuring that they receive the best value for their money.

e-Sprinto has also made sure that Amery adheres to the Indian Government’s FAME2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) policy, thus reinforcing its pledge to quality, affordability, and sustainability. With a strong focus on technological advancement and meeting customer needs, e-Sprinto has ambitious plans to introduce a range of electric scooters in the coming months that not only surpass industry standards but also deliver unparalleled value to their esteemed clientele.