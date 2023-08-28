e-Sprinto’s Electric Revolution to Hit Gujarat City with 10 Showrooms Scheduled to Open by End of this Fiscal Year

New Delhi, August 28, 2023: e-Sprinto, India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brand has announced ambitious plans to accelerate the green revolution in Gujarat with the grand opening of 10 showrooms by the end of this fiscal year. Emphasizing accessibility and customer convenience, these showrooms will operate as dealership outlets, enriching the local entrepreneurial landscape and contributing to job creation.

Anticipating an enthusiastic response, e-Sprinto has meticulously strategized the showroom rollout. Starting from September, the company is scheduled to inaugurate 2-3 showrooms per month, allowing customers to experience its cutting-edge electric vehicles up close. At these showrooms, customers across Gujarat will have the opportunity to explore e-Sprinto’s impressive range of electric two-wheelers. The showroom floors will proudly feature the latest models, including the highly popular e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB low-speed EVs, alongside the high-speed Sprinto HS and Amery models. Renowned for their advanced technology, exceptional performance, and eco-friendly attributes, all e-Sprinto two-wheelers promise an unparalleled riding experience.

Commenting on the company’s aggressive plan, Mr. Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director – e-Sprinto said “In recent times, e-Sprinto has been heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response to our newly opened EV showrooms across multiple states. As we expand our footprint with 10 new showrooms in Gujarat, we emphasize the importance of these spaces as more than just retail outlets. Our EV two-wheeler showrooms serve as vibrant hubs of innovation, where customers can not only witness the future of mobility but also actively contribute to the EV revolution. At e-Sprinto, we are not just selling vehicles; we are driving a revolution that champions cleaner air, quieter streets, and a greener tomorrow. We also assure our dealership partners unwavering support to build, grow, and thrive in this dynamic landscape.”

e-Sprinto’s decision to establish a strong presence in Gujarat stems from the region’s growing affinity for electric mobility and its thriving market potential. The company recognizes Gujarat’s proactive stance in embracing sustainable transportation alternatives, aligning seamlessly with e-Sprinto’s vision for a cleaner and greener future. As part of its strategic focus, e-Sprinto is especially committed to fortifying its presence in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat. This emphasis aims to foster a close-knit network that connects e-Sprinto’s pioneering EV technology with the diverse needs of the urban landscape.

To complement the growing showroom network, e-Sprinto is dedicated to establishing a robust service and maintenance infrastructure throughout Gujarat. This initiative underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that customers receive timely and reliable after-sales support, elevating their overall ownership experience.