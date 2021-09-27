e-Vartan E-Commerce Conclave Concluded Successfully on 25th September 2021

XLRI ExPGDM’s conclave committee organized e-Vartan’ XLRI’s flagship E-Commerce Conclave themed “Decoding E-Commerce on 25th September 2021. The day started with an inaugural address by Dr. Pranabesh Ray, XLRI Alumni, Former Dean Academics, and Professor, Human Resources Management, XLRI Jamshedpur, where he set the stage for the events planned during the day. Dr. Ray’s address was followed by a welcome address by Dr. Arpita Srivastava, Assistant Professor -Marketing, XLRI Jamshedpur. She extended her warm welcome to all the guest speakers, participants, faculty and students.

The session started with the address by the Chief Guest, Mr. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, on ‘E-commerce Ecosystem in India.’ He addressed the audience on consumer behavior, changing business paradigms, and the ease of accessibility. A keynote session by our Guest of Honour, Mr. Prithvi Chandrasekhar, President – Consumer Finance, InCred Financial Services on ‘The Impact of Fintech on Today’s E-commerce Sector’ followed the chief guest session.

After the keynote session, Mr. Anurag Jain, Co-founder, Milkbasket, Mr. Mohnish Jaiswal, VP – Supply Chain & Digital Transformation, Byju’s, Mr. Sumit Taneja, Alibaba Group, and Mr. Veneet Vishal, Director – Product Ops & Business Excellence, OLX Autos, came together for a townhall session on ‘Collaborate to Win,’ with Dr. Smitu Malhotra Associate Dean Student Affairs, XLRI Jamshedpur as moderator. The panel deep-dived into the functional and operational aspects of E-Commerce from the inception of a business to the end customer delivery.

An Experience sharing keynote session by Mr. Vaitheeswaran K, Founder & CEO – AGAIN Drinks on ‘The Early History of India’s E-commerce’ followed the townhall session. He discussed how the internet world evolved from the 1990s to date and how technology helped empower businesses.

The post-lunch session started with a panel discussion by Mr. Pawan Vats, Associate Director, Freecharge, Mr. Prabhakhar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One (Formerly Angel Broking), Mr. Manoj Jindal, Head Asset Procurement – UK and Europe, Amazon, and Mr. Parth Sharma, Associate General Manager, JioMart as panelists, and Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Chairperson- Information Systems, XLRI Jamshedpur, as the moderator on ‘The Future of Payments – Has COVID Accelerated the Inclination to a Cashless Society?’ The session gave a glimpse of changing payment patterns, the growing digital economy, and how the citizens welcome this change.

A Keynote session by Mr. Satya Prabhakar, CEO, Sulekha.com, on ‘Learn It Together as the Driver of Commerce,’ followed the panel discussion. He talked about leveraging the available resources and technology during COVID 19 to promote eCommerce businesses. The final event of the conclave comprised an exciting panel discussion on Customer Experience in the Post-Amazon World by Mr. Akash Chauhan, VP – Head of HR, Last-Mile Delivery Operation and Customer Success, Urban Ladder, Mr. Vineet Waldia, Associate Director of Marketing, Knowlarity Communication, Mr. Sudipto Shome, Director – Business Development, CarDekho, and Mr. Sanjeeb Ranjan, Country Head: Singapore, Malaysia & Head of Business Development, RedBus and moderated by Dr. Sanjeev Varshney, Professor, Marketing Area, XLRI Jamshedpur as the moderator. The day concluded with a Placement Committee presentation on the Batch Profile.

e-Vartan E-Commerce Conclave was organized by the student-driven Conclave Committee in collaboration with the Social Media Team under the guidance of Mr. Gurumoorthy Natarajan, Head Placement ExPGDM XLRI Jamshedpur. The student conclave committee consisted of Charulata Jerai, Manish Budhwar, Noopur Shrivastava, Piyush Bawane, Sarika Singh Katiyar, and Shrish Gopal Upadhyay.