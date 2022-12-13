E42 Onboards Beetel as an Authorized Distributor in the India Region

India 13th November 2022 – Beetel Teletech Limited announced its new distribution partnership with E42, the world’s leading Natural Language Processing (NLP)-based AI platform, helping enterprises automate processes across functions and verticals. The partnership aims to address the growing challenges of enterprises through E42’s AI capabilities and Beetel’s strong channel partner ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited, said, “With this partnership, Beetel expands its reach in the enterprise and automation space and further cement its position as a market leader. E42.ai is a reputed name in the industry, and we are confident that this partnership will mutually benefit both parties. We look forward to a fruitful association with E42.ai and providing our customers with quality solutions that meet their needs.”

Commenting on the partnership with Beetel, Mr. Animesh Samuel, CEO, and Co-Founder, of E42, said, “We’re excited to add Beetel to our thriving partner network and look forward to making strides in the area of enterprise automation together. With E42’s proven AI capabilities and Beetel’s strong channel partner ecosystem, we’re confident of widening our footprint across the country and of an equally valuable business outcome for team Beetel!”

Pic credit:Adfactors PR