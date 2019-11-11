Early detection of bone cancer can prevent limb amputation

While a high index of suspicion is required to detect bone cancer in its early stages, most people are often misdiagnosed or left undiagnosed that leads the condition to worsen.

Lack of awareness among the masses about the disease and similarities in the symptoms with infections, swelling in the bones or some other medical conditions are one of the significant factors leading to delayed diagnosis and thus preventing effective treatment module.

People are often left clueless of their sudden pain in the affected areas, swelling in the bones and sudden fractures that gradually with time leads to life-threatening complications. However recent advancements in the diagnosis of bone cancer have proved to be a game changer for the patients as well as the surgeons in deciding the best treatment modules. While suspicion for a bone cancer is the last resort for a doctor during diagnosis, but with the rapid growing technology, it is now possible to accurately and precisely diagnose the areas affected with bone cancer, at an early stage.

“The definitive and correct diagnosis of bone cancer is done by performing a biopsy, which is a minimally invasive procedure where sample tissues are taken out from the suspicious areas of the bone for further analysis. Usually biopsies are performed on an Out Patient basis, but only a small percent of cases may require incisional biopsies under general anaesthesia. The accuracy of the procedure helps the surgeon in determining the effective treatment module and prevent the affected cells to spread further. The outcome during early detection of bone cancer through biopsy procedure has improved the quality of life of patients by upto 80% and is highly safer procedure. Timely diagnosis and treatment has assisted over 90% of the patients from undergoing limb salvage surgeries.” Said Dr Akshay Tiwari Head & Principal Consultant, Musculoskeletal Surgical Oncology, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket

While early detection is helpful in improving he survival rates by upto 70%, often the treatment module varies depending on the type and stage of bone cancer.

“The treatment of bone cancer depends on the stage, each and every patient is evaluated in detail by a multidisciplinary team of specialized doctors. A treatment plan is thus made on day one, and started as soon as possible after the initial evaluation. It is a surgical procedure where the tumor is completely removed while at the same time saving the form and function of the limb. Amputation is required in only percentage of patients.” Added Dr Akshay