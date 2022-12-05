Early-stage investor Auxano Capital invests INR 20 Crores during FY 21-22

Delhi, 5th December 2022: Auxano Capital, an early-stage (seed to Series) venture capital firm, makes investment of INR 20 Crores in the financial year 2021-22 from Auxano Entrepreneur Trust (AET) – Cat I Angel AIF and Auxano Dawn Fund (ADF) – Cat II AIF. The VC firm has invested in six companies in 2022 and committed another approx. Half Million in three more companies, expected to close before the year-end.

The investments initiated by Auxano Capital comprise exceptional growth opportunities for early-stage technology/innovation-driven companies across sectors like Genomics, EdTech, Drones, Alco-Bev, SaaS, and Agri-Tech.

Speaking on the tremendous growth momentum, Mr. Brijesh Damodaran, Co founder & Chief Investment Officer of Auxano Capital said, “Late 2021 to mid-2022 we did not make any fresh investments. We were skeptical of the increasing froth in the ecosystem and were focused towards strengthening our existing portfolio companies and at the same time continued exploring opportunities. As the froth settled over the next 3 months, we identified 5 new investments. We believe VC firms should not chase the fear of missing out (FOMO) but rather follow the process and thesis. Venture capitalists must be conscious of their competencies and tread in the competence circle to expand further. Besides, they must remember that their role is to provide capital for the business and not run it. They should guide the entrepreneurs on maintaining legal, financial and regulatory hygiene and assist entrepreneurs in Building an A-Team, achieving growth, and implementing processes. We have followed all these strategies to the best extent so far, which helped us accomplish such an upward trajectory of growth. We aspire to continue this growth momentum in the coming years and help emerging startups with the required funds.”

Currently, the VC firm hopes to invest across various facets of the technology sector and looks forward to investing in future technologies like Blockchain & NFT, Web 3, AR/VR, Metaverse, IoT, and Cybersecurity.