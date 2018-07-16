There are a number of reasons why you should consider becoming a landlord. In addition to helping you enjoy a steady profit every month, it will also provide the capital to pay for a property investment, which could serve as a helpful nest egg once you reach retirement age.

However, you must weigh up the pros and cons before you commit to a new business. Find out how to earn a living as a landlord.

Pick the Perfect Property

The property you choose will determine the type of tenant you attract. If you want to welcome families, you should pick a house with plenty of bedrooms and a large garden. However, if you want to attract young professionals, choose a luxury apartment in the heart of a city.

Find the Right Conveyancer

If you plan to earn a steady income from multiple tenants in multiple properties, you must find the best conveyancer to help you quickly and easily organize the legal transfer of a property. By doing so, you could remove the headaches of buying or selling many properties while reducing your expenditure. You can easily compare conveyancing quotes online.

Choose a Sought After Neighborhood

Investing in a rundown property in a rundown neighborhood will not attract many tenants. If you want to take your pick from potential residents, you must choose a sought-after neighborhood. Not only will this help you to quickly find your first tenant, but you’ll have people queuing at your door to replace them once they decide to move out.

Carefully Consider Rental Fees

Review the competition in your neighborhood before you make a seller an offer on a property. If you’re competing with many landlords, this could drive down your rental fees and reduce your profit.

You’ll need to purchase a property that allows you to charge a high enough rent to cover your mortgage repayments and maintenance fees, so you can walk away with a healthy profit.

Find the Right Tenants

You will have spent a substantial amount of money on a property, which is why you will not want to hand over the keys to the wrong tenant. For this reason, you must screen every potential resident to avoid damage to your house or apartment. You also will not want to welcome a tenant that will make constant complaints or fail to pay their rent on time.

Property Management

It’s crucial to consider how you will manage your properties before you become a landlord. If you enjoy a spot of DIY, you might be a natural fit for a career as a landlord. You’ll not only need to keep up with maintenance duties, but may also need to resolve plumbing, electrical, or structural issues.

If this sounds like more trouble than it’s worth, you could hire a property manager to handle all issues and complaints on your behalf.

Build Connections with Contractors

To reduce expenditure on your property portfolio, try to build connections with experienced tradesmen and contractors. Take the time to get to know reputable professionals and try to negotiate discounts, which can lower your overheads. The more properties you have, the more flexible a contractor might be with their rates to secure your custom.