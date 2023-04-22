Earth Day celebrations at GE: Contributing towards 70K Acts of Service

Bengaluru, April 2023: GE teams at the India Technology Centre in Bengaluru (also known as JFWTC) celebrated Earth Week, starting Apr 17 2023, with great enthusiasm by participating in varied acts of service to protect the environment. These activities were tied to the larger initiative taken up by the GE Power employees across the world – all adding to ‘70K Acts of Service’.

At JFWTC, the employee volunteers participated in seed-ball making activity and made hundreds of them with their hands using manure and earth. These seed-balls were then kept safely to be later used for replantation in the Bandipur forest area. Apart from this, global GE leaders, at the centre, shared about the latest interventions around innovation and sustainability in the energy space while briefing the teams about various initiatives that GE Gas Power is working upon currently to decarbonize the power sector and investing in developing carbon-capture technologies. Employee engagement continued with other activities such as team building, plant-a-sapling, quiz competition and cultural events. In one of the team activities, a canvas of 14 ft (W) X 10 ft (H) in size was painted in parts depicting various concepts around Earth Day.