Earth Day Quote by Nilesh Gudhe, CEO and Founder of Bynry

“Earth Day serves as a critical reminder of just how unique our planet is. The resources it gives us are one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable, and it is our duty to preserve these resources and use them wisely even as we pursue economic growth. At Bynry, our objective is to give end consumers all the information they need to use energy smartly and judiciously. Now more than ever, there is a pressing urgency to truly understand the very real effects of climate change and to invest in sustainable ways to meet global energy requirements. Companies owe it to their customers and to the planet to prioritise sustainable energy practices as well as more conscious consumption. The greater care we take of Mother Earth, the greater care she will take of us and our future generations.”
-Nilesh Gudhe, CEO & Founder, Bynry