Earth Day Quote from Embassy Group leadership

Ms. Shaina Ganapathy, Head of Community Outreach, Embassy Group.

“At Embassy Group, Environment Conservation, and Sustainability are intrinsic to our company’s culture. We aim to drive positive change by providing infrastructure-based solutions to enhance basic amenities around our communities. With Earth Day around the corner, we are focused on achieving harmony between our business practices and nature, aligning with this year’s theme of “Invest In Our Planet.” We strongly believe that collaboration is the key to revitalizing our environment and transitioning to a green economy for all.

The embassy is a proud partner of TAICT’s EcoGram Solid Waste Management project. Initiated in 2016, EcoGram jointly aims to create an ecologically sound replicable model of Gram Panchayat to propagate sustainable waste, water, and soil management. To complement the solid waste management infrastructural solutions provided in the Bettahalasuru Panchayat, a strong emphasis is also placed on community engagement and awareness initiatives curated through women and children in the communities. We signed an MoU with the Yelahanka and Bettahalasuru Panchayats to manage a Dry & Wet Waste Collection Centre on a dedicated 2-acre land, benefitting 10 villages. Further, we have also provided solar panels for 16 Government Schools, contributing to the green infrastructure of Bangalore.

For this year’s 52nd anniversary, our agenda is to join hands with other corporates, the Government, and NGOs to create a culture of collaboration and corporate sustainability to deepen our collective efforts towards saving our planet. As champions of sustainable practices, we are poised at continuing our endeavors to reduce environmental degradation and embrace greener communities.”