Earth Energy EV Confirms a demand of over 37,000 vehicles per annum

Mumbai 13th October 2021: After achieving 96% localization in its manufacturing and sourcing, Mumbai-based automotive start-up Earth Energy EV has been firming its distribution network across the country. Earth Energy EV has appointed distributors across 10 Indian states, these include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, accounting for a total demand of over 37,000 vehicles per annum with a potential to grow exponentially in the next 3-5 years.

Earth Energy EV has already set up a 20,000 sq ft greenfield manufacturing facility in Maharashtra with an annual capacity of 46,000 units with the option to expand to an additional 20,000 sq ft. as demand grows. Earth Energy vehicles are compliant with all public charging stations being set up by both government and private players. The achievement of 96% localization in manufacturing and spares considerably brings down the cost of maintenance as well as availability of spare parts. This makes Earth Energy an attractive proposition for the modern commuter.

Speaking on the development Rushii Senghani, CEO and Founder of Earth Energy, said “It is our ambition at Earth Energy EV that we not only manufacture vehicles but also develop the country’s EV manufacturing infrastructure and capabilities. We are focused on providing the commuters with a quality offering which is reliable with little to no down time with regard to availability of spares. In this regard we have achieved 96% localization of all components including Powertrain, Structural and Dynamic Components etc. In the last 6 months we have worked hard to set up our Localised Vendors, Supply chain and distribution network and will be available across most markets by the middle of 2022. Our manufacturing is being optimized and we can manufacture 46,000 vehicles per annum using 2 production lines. We have an additional pair of 2 production lines which can be utilized as demand increases.”

Since its inception in 2017, Earth Energy has focused on the development of electric motorcycles, scooters, commercial vehicle & autonomous vehicle drivetrains with a strong focus on localization and high-quality offerings.

About Earth Energy EV

Founded in 2017 Earth Energy has been a flag bearer for the Indian Electric Vehicles Industry, with a strong focus on R&D and localization. Its development of multiple OEM offerings and Energy efficient vehicles with a strong local flavour has helped push capability development in the Indian EV industry. Earth Energy EV currently operates under its parent company Grushi Energy Pvt Ltd. and is headquartered in mainland Mumbai with an R&D and Manufacturing facility in the outskirts.