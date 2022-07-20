Easebuzz Offers New Payment Solutions to Empower Indian Shopify Merchants…

Mumbai, July 2022: Easebuzz Payment Solutions platform today announced the availability of new payment solutions that aim to empower Shopify merchants selling across India. Easebuzz is currently serving 70,000+ merchants across India through its end-to-end payment solutions suite and with Shopify Integration, Easebuzz is targeting to reach businesses of Shopify Merchant Stores in India through its Payment Gateway API Offering and other value-added services. Driven by affordable internet and smartphone adoption, Ecommerce segment is growing in India at a CAGR of 19.24% and it’s an opportunity of US$ 111.40 billion by 2025.

“With Easebuzz, businesses on Shopify can sell products to anyone, anywhere online through websites and online stores and easily collect the payment. This partnership will also give convenience of using a single dashboard to Businesses to manage orders, shipping, and payments anywhere without any hassle. With end-to-end payment solutions, merchants can build their eCommerce platform with Shopify and leave the hassle of safe payment processing to Easebuzz”, said Rohit Katyal, Group Head – Business at Easebuzz. “Shopify aims to make commerce better for Indian businesses by collaborating with local partners like Easebuzz to offer a wider choice of payments solutions that will help Shopify merchants manage and scale their operations more effectively.” said Siddhant Rana, Head of Business Development, Shopify India.

Easebuzz payment integration with Shopify will empower businesses to offer customers 100+ payment modes including Credit/Debit cards, NetBanking, UPI, Wallets etc. With low setup fee and minimal transaction charges, Shopify integration with Easebuzz offers secure and seamless payment processing, checkout pages with customized branding, Instant Settlements and other advanced ecommerce payment gateway features that can empower merchants to accept any form of online payments.