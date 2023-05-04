EaseMyTrip and InterGlobe Technology Quotient renews it’s long-term agreement for bookings

New Delhi, India: 04 May 2023: EaseMyTrip.com, India’s one of the leading online travel platform announces its renewal of a long-term contract with InterGlobe Technology Quotient, a leading travel technology provider to have seamless access to Travelport+ (1G) which is an efficient travel commerce platform for booking of tickets.

Under this strategic agreement, EaseMyTrip stands to gain a sum of INR100 Crores over a term of agreement which could further be utilised by the company for its inorganic growth and global expansion. ITQ will pay for every GDS transaction facilitated by EaseMyTrip on the Travelport+ (1G) portal.

Expressing their interest for the long-term association, Mr. Sandeep Dwivedi, COO, InterGlobe Technology Quotient said, “We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with EaseMyTrip and have seen our synergies grew towards delivering best travel booking experiences to the customers. With our innovative capabilities together with Travelport we are committed in providing the best industry led solutions.”