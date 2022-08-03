EaseMyTrip commences its Travel Carnival Sale from 1st – 10th August 2022 and opens a Pandora’s Box of offers for Travellers

Mumbai, 3rd August 2022: EaseMyTrip, one of India’s second largest online travel tech platforms, is excited to announce the commencement of its premium festive season offers package. The travel carnival sale is live on EaseMyTrip from today onwards. The sale will run from August 1st to August 10th, 2022, and will be the home to some spectacular deals. Furthermore, some select bank offers on flights, hotels, buses, and holiday packages can be availed starting from August 3rd, 2022, to August 7th, 2022 from EaseMyTrip Website and App.

The baseline for bookings has been well-defined by the brand. To book a domestic flight, the customer can avail of 12% off up to INR 2500 and 10% off up to INR 7500 on international flights. For Hotel bookings, a discount of 20% off, up to INR 5000 and 7500can be availed on Domestic and International hotels respectively. The company is also offering 15% off on Bus Booking upto INR 500 and INR 5000 on Holiday bookings to give a plethora of options to the travellers. *T&C applies. Customers can check out more on the deals by clicking the link https://www.easemytrip.com/offer/travel-carnival-sale

Within the stipulated sale period, travellers can grab exciting deals and additional discounts by using the cards: Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered and the coupon code: CARNIVAL.

Elated to announce the sale, RikantPittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “EaseMyTriphas always valued its customers and believe in constantly passing on the benefits to them. We keep innovating our services and engaging with the customers with our new and exciting deals and offers. The travel carnival sale is tailored to give ease to all travel enthusiasts to satiate their festive holiday needs. We are hopeful to see many customers book their tickets with us by using special offers and discounts.

EaseMyTrip’s bespoke offers can be enjoyed best when airline tickets are booked with some exclusive partners like Air Seychelles, Ethiopian Airlines, Oman Air, Virgin Atlantic, Air India, Vistara, British Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Japan Airlines, Etihad Airways, Indigo, Air Asia, Go First and SpiceJet. While some premium packages on partnered hotels and properties are available for patrons to benefit from, which include: The Leela, The Park, Ananta Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree, Fortune, Clarks Groups of Hotels, Pride Hotels and Resorts, Sterling, Spree, Royal Orchid, Lords, Riu Hotels and Resorts, Far East Hospitality, and Cross Hotels and Resorts.