East India’s first Pop-Up Café ‘Winter Lane’ makes a comeback with Second Season in Kolkata

Kolkata, 21 December 2021: As the chill rightly sets in the city. Winter lane, the first Pop Up cafe of Eastern India at Lake Terrace, all geared up to attract the food lovers of the City of Joy with lip-smacking delicacies for a few months like last year when it was launched.

The Second Season has started its journey today with the anticipation of garnering love from the customers, old and new across generations with its Fish& Chips, Pea Kachori, Shepherd’s Pie, Caramel Custard, or Dim Kachori platter and to make the winter tales more memorable as the windy breeze sets in the city. They also have a special Christmas menu to plate up all the winter cravings. The first pop-up café of Eastern India is ready yet again to tickle the taste buds of Kolkata’s gastronomes with finger-licking food this season.

Pop-up cafes are popular in Britain, The United States, Australia, and Cuba. But this concept was introduced by ‘Winter Lane’ for the first time in Kolkata. These cafes usually ‘Pop-up’ only during a specific time of the year and remain operational for a certain period of time with seasonal delicacies, snacks, and beverages.

This Pop-Up Cafe will be operational from 16th December 2021 onwards between 5.30 p.m to 10 p.m every day. Budding artists, writers, and authors will also be provided a platform to showcase their talent free of cost at the outlet this year. The menu card has also been curated with special attention to variety and a pocket-friendly price. As pop-up cafes usually do, Winter Lane too will keep changing its items every seven to fifteen days. The cherry on the cake, will also shower its customers with tempting offers.

Speaking about the new season, Ms. Paramita Karati, owner of Winter Lane added, “Kolkata has always been a city that welcomes new concepts with open arms, which led to a marvelous success of the first season of Winter Lane. Hence, we are back with the second season of the pop-up café to bring in many more exciting evenings and mouth-watering food on the platter.’