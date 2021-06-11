Easy shopping at the comfort of your home with Market 99!

Knowing the scenario, we are all in right now, online shopping has become an important part of our daily life. Starting from groceries to medicines, clothes to household items – we are completely dependent on online portals & apps. Lot of us who are avid offline shoppers are very skeptical when it comes to choosing anything online- because of the quality, price, timely delivery etc.

But Market 99 is all here to shatter this norm completely and change online shopping as a whole entity.

From seasoned minds behind the retail sensation, Market 99, that has served millions of customers in its stores across India, Market 99 is now set to take a leap into digital transformation. Persistent requests from its loyal customers, they decided to launch an online store www.market99.com making it accessible and convenient for all the customers across India to access an amazing range of products driven by Prices, Value, Quality and Trend.

This will enable everyone across the country to be a part of Market 99 and experience this digital transformation and online store. It is all available on www.market99.com

Huge Range of products, with the latest and trendy designs, amazing value for money and driven by best prices to the customers, Market 99 would surely make you their permanent customer. The best thing about this place is they sell everything you think you may need in your daily lives from Kitchen to Bathroom to Gifts and Home Accessories to Small Knick Knacks, Stationary, Storage, Clocks and Vases and so much more and the great thing is that it is 30-60% cheaper than the normal stores or other online stores.. All this at the comfort of your home- For instance, a Modern Tripod Metal Table which sells for between 1999 to 2999/- at your nearby store or many online stores is for Rs 999/- at Market 99! This definitely is a huge difference and am sure we all love to spend wisely.

Market 99 products are driven by best designs anticipating future trends. As a result, Market 99 product are most up-to-date in the market. The options are mind-boggling. The kitchen appliances, tools, Home Accessories and home décor items deserve a special mention as Market 99’s products in this category are world renowned.

Market 99 is for people who desire trendy and quality products at an affordable price. And let’s be honest, that’s every one of us. It is the perfect choice for people who cannot compromise when it comes to quality and style. Add in the affordable prices and you’ve got yourselves an amazing store.

Group CMD, Mohammed Abdullah said of the company “Our aim is to offer the “A World of Market 99 Products” to the entire Indian customer thru our On-Line Store as the best alternative where customers don’t have to compromise on quality and designs just to save money. At Market 99 we believe Quality and Designs do not have to be expensive”.

For over a decade, Market99 stores have been present in best Malls across India, serving millions over the years with integrity and trust. If one has visited a Market 99 store in a mall, probably it wasn’t their only visit. Market99 has built a large customer base on a single motto, “Affordability and Quality should go hand in hand”.

The same tradition and philosophy continue with their online store with a focus on bringing the latest product with top quality at amazing prices for its consumers. Market99 is not just an “easy on the pocket”, it also offers great ranges to fulfil the impulse and desirable needs for quality products.

If this all sounds too good to be true, try for yourself and see the difference in prices and upgrade in style with best quality of products for yourself.

Check out their latest offering on www.market99.com and experience the best online shopping of your life! Also when you are next in a mall, visit one of their stores to be amazed and come back to their online store for more each day