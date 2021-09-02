easyfone launches India’s First truly Rugged Phone with IP 68 Certification

New Delhi, August: easyfone, the makers of special mobile devices have now launched India’s First Truly rugged, IP 68 certified phone called “easyfone Shield”

The premium looking easyfone Shield with a 2.8 inch IPS screen is IP68 certified – which makes the device waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. The device is perfect for the elderly or defence personnel who want an extremely tough device for their day to day needs or for outdoor sports enthusiasts, trekkers, bikers etc who need a robust companion that they can depend on while they are enjoying the great outdoors.

Another excellent feature of the easyfone shield is its “whitelist feature” which is perfect for people who wish to restrict their digital footprint over the weekends to a select group of close family and friends. Once activated, the easyfone shield allows incoming calls and messages only from the white-listed numbers (max 20) – thereby making it the perfect weekend phone. Another key feature of the easyfone shield is its dedicated SOS button which allows the user to get help quickly in an emergency – so one can be out trekking, hiking, biking etc without any worry.

Built like a tank, the easyfone Shield lives up to its tagline “Born to be tough” and comes with a 18 months warranty. The device is currently available on Flipkart & easyfone.in

About easyfone.in

Launched in 2015, easyfone offers a range of specially designed telecare solutions for the elderly, kids and those with special or unique needs that are not addressed by conventional products. The companies full range can be seen on its website www.easyfone.in. The company also sells its products online on Flipkart, Amazon and in offline stores of Croma, Vijay sales, Chennai mobiles, Sangeetha mobiles, Poorvika mobiles, Supreme mobiles.

Website Product Page: https://www.easyfone.in/shield