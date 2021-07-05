Eaton India plans to hire 700 employees by the end of 2021

Hyderabad/Mumbai, July 5, 2021: Eaton, a global power management company, announced its team expansion plans and shared that it intends to add approximately 700 employees in 2021. The hiring plan is in line with Eaton’s strategy to offer digital innovation and engineering solutions to its customers in India and also to global customers through its centers of excellence located in India.

As a part of its talent recruitment, the company intends to expand its team in multiple domains including digital transformation, Engineering & Information Technology, Shared Services – Finance, Supply chain, sales & marketing functions amongst others.

Successful candidates are offered an opportunity to work on cutting edge solutions which are deployed across Eaton locations worldwide. Eaton India employees work along with project teams from the APAC, EMEA and Americas region to fulfil Eaton’s Vision of improving quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services

Over the years, Eaton India has been growing and hiring employees across diverse verticals and hierarchies and that has continued through the pandemic. The hiring and onboarding of new talent is seamlessly handled with the help of qualitative and quantitative digital techniques. Eaton has developed and invested in various analytical tools that makes the hiring process efficient, transparent, and seamless.

Sunita Rebello, Head Talent Acquisition – India, Eaton, said, “We are expanding our manufacturing capacity, modernizing production, and adding new distribution centers across India. We have a strong team and are looking to onboard new talent that can meaningfully contribute to our growth and expansion goals. We are actively hiring across India and look forward to getting the right candidates to the diverse roles open in our various entities here. Eaton is also committed to becoming a model of inclusion and diversity in the industry and aims to hire 300+ female employees during the year.”

She added, “At Eaton, we value individuality, unique perspectives, varied life experiences and recognize the importance of work-life balance – especially true when today people are facing burnouts. We are upgrading our policies by introducing programs that support individual work preferences and unique needs. We make sure that our applicants are offered an exceptional experience throughout the candidate life cycle, incorporating a speedy interview process, quick feedback, regular touch points during the twilight period between offer and joining and a remarkable onboarding experience

Eaton has been recognized as one of 2021’s World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. It provides its employees with a dynamic environment that fosters skills development and knowledge-sharing. It offers opportunities for engineers and developers to be at the forefront of technology and innovation. Eaton has been a front runner in Indian industry for its various programs including Relaunch and promotion of STEM amongst students.

About Eaton:

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees For more information, visit Eaton.com.