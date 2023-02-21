Eaton showcases its high-performance and sustainable power management solutions at Elecrama 2023

Delhi, India. Power management company Eaton participates in the 15th edition of Elecrama 2023—one of the largest platforms to connect the electrical world in technology, new trends, and innovation in India, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from February 18th to 22nd, 2023. During the 5-day expo, Eaton will showcase their intelligent and sustainable power management solution products that includes Low Voltage solutions, Medium Voltage Solutions, EV Chargers, Power Quality Products, and a range of Make in India products.

Commenting on Eaton’s presence in Elecrama, Syed Sajjadh Ali, managing director, Electrical Sector, India, Eaton, says, “Elecrama is one of the largest congregations for players from the electrical and power sector in India. This kind of platform plays a critical role in empowering organizations to explore the most recent product and technological developments in the market. Our participation exhibits Eaton’s commitment to delivering high-performance, safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions for the electrical sector.”

Eaton will demonstrate these technologies and solutions at Elecrama with a breadth of display of power products for use in buildings, businesses, manufacturing facilities, and other sectors. In addition, they will showcase their digital solutions, including Brightlayer, a software program that enables customers to access data, business insights, and digital solutions.

“As a technology leader, Eaton endeavors to ensure that its products and solutions meet the precise needs of the customers. In India, Eaton continues to expand its capabilities in both power quality and power distribution by introducing new products and solutions that address specific electrical power management needs of the country,” said Ali.

In a uniquely designed booth, Eaton’s showcase at this year’s Elecrama provides comprehensive product demos, opportunities to physically touch and feel the products, and digital overviews of product specifications, features, and benefits. All this reflects Eaton’s distinct power management capabilities and fosters tailored interactions that help Eaton design, engineer, and build smarter machines.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, 2023 marks Eaton’s 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries.