eBikeGo acquires Smart Electric Trike ‘Velocipedo’ of Spain’s Leading Automotive Company TORROT

eBikeGo, India’s largest electric two-wheeler mobility platform has acquired the rights to manufacture the smart electric trike ‘Velocipedo’ of leading Spanish automotive company Torrot in India recently. This acquisition will address a niche in the Indian mobility sector, particularly in the electric vehicle segment. With this, eBikeGo now plans to enter the luxury electric three-wheeler industry and aims to manufacture these scooters. Velocipedo is meant to provide all of the benefits of an electric scooter to the consumers but in a more secure and handy way. The three-wheeled Velocipedo is a spectacular vehicle and has already bagged worldwide appreciation by winning the RedDot Design Award, an internationally coveted award for design.

Velocipedo is a smart electric trike that looks like a tadpole tricycle. It is equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel. Velocipedo has a carbon fibre roof that serves as a roll cage for its two occupants. It is a completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle that is destined to revolutionize urban travel. Velocipedo electric scooter is the most technologically sophisticated vehicle and is one of a kind, thanks to its innovative user interface technologies. It is designed in such a way that it combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike; but with greater stability than a motorcycle, thanks to its two front wheels. This vehicle is completely electric (hence, no pedalling necessary) and is named after Velocipedes, the pioneer who initiated a stepping stone towards horseless transportation.