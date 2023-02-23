eBikeGo appointed former captain of Indian Squash team Aditya Jagtap as one of the board of Directors

eBikeGo (www.ebikego.com), India’s leading electric two-wheeler mobility platform, has appointed former captain of the Indian Squash team Aditya Jagtap as the Director recently. Aditya Jagtap competed in the 2019-20 PSA World Tour. After graduating from Cornell University, he served as the captain of the Indian squash team and achieved his highest career ranking of 64 in June 2021.

Aditya started his journey in 2015 as Business Development Manager at Aastrid Life Sciences, where he specialised in finding new customers and maintaining current business for the LATAM division. He was also involved in PE / Fund Raising activities and hosted exhibitions in India, China, and Germany and handled sales accounts of up to 25 million USD and he was part of the core team member for the creation of the company’s 4th manufacturing center in India (Green Field Project 10 million USD – 24 Months Period) and simultaneously became a proficient player at Professional Squash Association (2017-2021).

As a professional player and the captain of the Indian Squash Team, Aditya is well-traveled, disciplined, adaptable to different environments, and a person with terrific human resource management skills as well as an expert in Financial Planning and Budgeting.

“It is always necessary to have the right team and board members to build sustainable businesses. We at eBikeGo are thrilled to onboard Aditya Jagtap on our Board of Directors. He thrives in leadership positions and has experience in leading family offices and successfully accomplished management positions in leading institutions. His profound experience and leadership quality will certainly add tremendous value to the eBikeGo management team and take it to new heights.” said Dr.Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

“I’m extremely happy to take up this role and I would like to give my 100% to the company. With the mixture of experience and young talent, I’m pretty sure that my journey with eBikeGo will definitely go to be remembered” Aditya Jagtap affirms his appointment as the board of directors of eBikeGo.