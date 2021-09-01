eBikeGo appoints Alparslan Kutukcuoglu as the International Business Director and Member of Supervisory Board

Mr. Alparslan Kutukcuoglu has been appointed as the International Business Director and a member of the Supervisory Board at eBikeGo, India’s leading electric two-wheeler mobility platform.

Alparslan has extensive experience in the international automotive business. He is a dynamic CEO of European industrial enterprises with a track record of successful operations in various stages ranging from start-up to expansion to turnaround situations. He has worked in a worldwide, multi-business environment, immediately defining a strategic vision in response to complex, multi-faceted difficulties, and reacting and implementing solutions decisively. He has a reputation for being able to develop and motivate a talented management team.

After completing MSc in Mechanical Engineering from ETH Zurich, he completed an advanced management program from Stanford University graduate school of Business. He started his professional journey with Saurer Engineering Composites. Then he joined Myonic Group as an Executive Vice President, then as the CEO. Then, he joined MPS Group, Interaxia and Elcotherm AG respectively as the CEO. He was the advisory board member in Epispeed Ltd to produce strained silicon wafers as well as GaN substrates extremely fast, efficient and high quality. Before joining eBikeGo, he was the Chairman of the Board in Mungo Befestigungstechnik Ag for components for the construction industry and global reach.

“Mr. Alparslan is a valuable addition to our leadership team and will bring worldwide appeal and unique business ideas to our industry. The business and expansion elements will be completely redesigned as the global transition to electric vehicles. Alparslan’s management skills and experience of business development will be beneficial in bringing innovative form factors to consumers. I look forward to our association with him to build the most iconic range of EVs and transform the Indian mobility sector” said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position of Business Director at eBikeGo, Alparslan stated “I am looking forward to my work at eBikeGo and the opportunity to head a team that will focus on business development, expansion, and brings cutting-edge electric vehicles to the Indian EV market. I’m ecstatic to be a member of eBikeGo as it continues on its way to being a market leader in mobility solutions in India.”