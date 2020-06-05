eBikeGo introduces cost-effective electric bicycles for delivery executives

It has been more than two months that we all are under complete lockdown. These two months have been very difficult for all of us. In this difficult situation, many have lost their jobs, migrant labourers going back to their hometown and many companies are facing problems even to sustain in the market especially the manpower oriented ones. Due to restrictions during lockdown, mostly people have moved to online shopping even for groceries and ordering food. But due to scarcity of delivery personnel, most of the delivery companies are facing a challenge every day. Even they are hiring new delivery guys, but for commuting they need vehicles as everyone can’t afford to buy new bikes.

Assessing the situation, India’s leading smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has introduced “eBikeGo Environ” electric bicycles and offered the lowest price subscription model (no need to buy) so that anyone can afford to become a delivery executive. eBikeGo is one of the first companies in the country who is offering such an unbeatable cost of subscription which is around Rs.80 per day and being a part of the noble initiative to help those who cannot afford two wheelers in this tough time.

These low cost electric bicycles ideal for deliveries take 3 hours to fully charge and can run for 60-70 km on one go with a loading capacity of 200 kg. This low cost subscription model for the electric bicycle will reduce the burden on new delivery executives and will help in creating more employment in the online delivery ecosystem which is growing day by day. Now they don’t need to buy the bikes, they can hire it on a monthly subscription basis. On the launch of these electric bicycles, many companies have shown interest in buying these bicycles for their easy and fast delivery of products. At present, eBikeGo business services are being availed by Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox and others.