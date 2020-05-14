eBikeGo offers an affordable monthly subscription of electric scooters for easy commuting

The entire world is facing a global economic crisis due to the ongoing pandemic. As the country enters its third phase of nationwide lockdown, the government has also given some relaxation in some areas according to the zones, red, orange and green. With the implementation of relaxation Lockdown 3.0, the government has also opened all government offices for their employees and private offices with 33% staff. The employees of many companies are facing lots of difficulties to reach the office due to the scarcity of public transport like local trains, metros, cabs, autos, buses etc. The companies are looking for viable options for the convenience of their employees.

In this situation, India’s leading smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has come forward and offered affordable monthly subscription services of electric scooters Starting from Rs. 3600 per month as one of the best solutions to the employees of these companies. Companies can hire scooters on behalf of their employees or the employees can also subscribe so that they can travel safely, conveniently and reach their office on time and also can use the vehicle for any other work.

Witnessing the situation, many prominent companies have also shown their interest to subscribe to electric scooters from eBikeGo for their employees. Presently, eBikeGo is already providing its electric scooters to delivery giants like Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox etc.

Not only this, once the lockdown ends and offices will start working normally with their full strength of employees, the fear of maintaining ‘social distancing’ will remain with the commuters. By subscribing to electric scooters, employees can commute without fear to their respective workplaces in an eco-friendly way. Recently, a webinar organised by The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), where many experts have anticipated the rise in demand of electric vehicles post lockdown period as more and more people will prefer to opt for the usage of these vehicles which will provide safety and help to maintain the pollution free atmosphere created during this period of lockdown.