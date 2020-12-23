eBikeGo to launch first of its kind EV service training program

According to a recent report by Avendus Capital, which is a speculation banking arm of monetary administrations supplier expressed that the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is probably going to be a Rs. 50,000-crore opportunity by 2025, with two-and three-wheelers expected to drive higher jolt of the vehicles in the medium term in the wake of COVID-19. In the Indian electric vehicle environment market broke down by BIS Research, the EV market is foreseen to develop at a hearty CAGR of 43.13% during the estimated time frame from 2019 to 2030.

As we are continually moving towards EV reception in India, yet at the same time, there is an absence of charging stations, Swapping Stations and administration stations. There is a legitimate structure of specialist co-ops or mechanics when we talk about any petroleum or diesel vehicles yet there is an absence of professionals or mechanics for EV. In the coming year, 30-50% of Indian vehicles will be electric.

To fill this gap and provide continued employment to the mechanics of petrol two-wheelers, eBikeGo will conduct special EV service training programs and transform them to ‘EV Specialists’ across 5 major cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The duration of this training drive will be 30 to 45 days. During this EV service training program, the company will provide training manuals, 14 hours video tutorial (one tutorial will be of 30-45 minutes) wherein the mechanics will learn basics about EV, its issues and how to repair them; what kind of toolbox is required to repair EV and the skill set all are included in it. Theoretical training will be provided on an online app of eBikeGo and the practical training will be offline.

eBikeGo will provide specialised training with 3 distinctive variants of vehicles on a pilot basis to test, fix and assemble them. On successful completion of the program, each mechanic will be given eBikeGo approved station board and a certificate. Not just that, eBikeGo will likewise take its vehicles for adjusting or fixing problems with these mechanics which will help in creating more employment and business. This training drive will start from the first week of January 2021.

“We at eBikeGo are extremely pleased to announce the first-ever EV service training program to enable the mechanics of petrol vehicles to become future-ready as ‘EV Specialists’. This initiative helps the mechanics to secure job opportunities in the new environment that is rapidly moving to EV and also help to boost the EV ecosystem in India. With this training drive, eBikeGo will not only empower the mechanics but also enables them to be Atma Nirbhar (self-sufficient) which is the vision of our Prime Minister” said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.