Echelon Edge to showcase its Make in India Private LTE/5G solution at Mobile World Congress 2023

Barcelona/New Delhi,22nd February 2023:IT product development and solution provider Echelon Edge Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will showcase its Make in India Private LTE Solution at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC). Tech companies from all over the world will showcase their latest products and innovations at the mega event to be held at Barcelona in Spain between February 27 and March 2.

Apart from the Private LTE Solution, Echelon Edge will also showcase its other MII applications designed for effective Network Management and Data Analytics. Private LTE is a network that is run specifically for the benefit of an organization, such as utility, factory, or police department. Pertinent to mention here that Echelon Edge had has signed an agreement with State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently to be able to deploy private 5G to its customers.

“Echelon Edge, a Gurugram-based software company, has been empaneled by BSNL to provide a private 5G network to their enterprise customers,” the company said in a statement. This year, the tech company is going to MWC as part of the India Pavilion organized by TEPC (Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council) sponsored by the Department of Telecommunications to showcase products and innovations. These are part of efforts by the organization to turn the phrase “Make In India for the World” into a reality.

With the growing demand for high-speed, reliable, and secure network solutions, Echelon Edge has developed a cutting-edge solution that incorporates edge computing technology. The solution offers businesses and organizations of all sizes the ability to have a private network with custom configurations to meet their specific needs and requirements.

The private network solution offered by Echelon Edge delivers fast, secure, and reliable connectivity that is designed to keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of businesses. With its edge computing capabilities, the solution is able to process data quickly and efficiently, reducing latency and improving performance.

Echelon Edge has been a pioneer in providing customized software services to its telecom and enterprise customers since 2012. Their solutions are based on open source and are OEM agnostic, which makes the solutions scalable and easily deployable. Echelon has a solid track record of successfully delivering projects. With its cutting-edge technology, Echelon Edge is poised to take the global market by storm.

Rohit Kataria, Chief Sales & Strategy Officer of the company says, ‘’Our uniqueness is our in-depth understanding of customer requirements, providing a bespoke solution that is easy to deploy and maintain without burning holes in the pocket. We are sure that we will get a good response at the MWC event. At the same time, we are thankful to the Department of Telecommunications to help us set up the India pavilion to showcase our products and innovations.‘’

Gaurav Gandhi, Founder, and CEO of Echelon Edge Pvt. Ltd, says, “MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here. Echelon Edge is ensuring that their senior leadership team is attending the complete event as the relationships build in this event will give us the International Market experience which we have been thriving for.”

The agreement between BSNL and Echelon Edge was signed on January 16 for the empanelment as Captive Non-Public Network Provider (CNPNP) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network Services to the enterprise customers. This partnership will enable the Gurgaon-based company to be a provider of private 4G and 5G services where BSNL will authorize it to sell the private spectrum.