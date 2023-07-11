Eclipse Hires Uniswap and dYdX Executive Vijay Chetty as Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 11, 2023 — Eclipse, a leader in customizable blockchain solutions, today announced the appointment of Vijay Chetty as their new Chief Business Officer. Chetty was formerly Head of Business Development at decentralized finance (DeFi) powerhouses Uniswap and dYdX. In this new role, Chetty will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience to propel Eclipse’s growth and market penetration.

Chetty is widely recognized in the DeFi sector for his leadership roles at Uniswap and dYdX, where he drove substantial growth and development for both platforms. He has been pivotal in navigating the intricate DeFi landscape, establishing valuable partnerships, and driving broader liquidity and adoption.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Vijay to the Eclipse team,” said the Eclipse CEO, Neel Somani. “Given Vijay’s proven track record launching and scaling dYdX and Uniswap, he navigated the exact challenges that Eclipse solves. This marks the expansion of Eclipse’s DeFi offering in addition to the suite of growing use cases powered by our cross-ecosystem infrastructure.”

Eclipse enables highly scalable, customizable solutions for applications across multiple ecosystems. Eclipse’s technology provides optimized, modular blockchains called “rollups” for applications with unique infrastructure needs, including those in DeFi, gaming, decentralized physical infrastructure networks, and social.

Chetty shared, “I am incredibly excited to join the Eclipse team. The work they’re doing to enhance Ethereum scalability is groundbreaking. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Eclipse’s modular infrastructure, and to shaping the future of decentralized finance.”

Chetty’s leadership will play a critical role in driving the adoption of rollup technology in the wider crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Eclipse’s mainnet is targeted for the second half of 2023 and is currently onboarding multiple cohorts of projects including Polygon, React Network, Injective, Zebec, Worlds, and more. To learn more about Eclipse’s customizable rollup solutions and deploy an optimized appchain, contact team@eclipse.builders.