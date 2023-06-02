ECO Brunch for World Environment Day at ITC Grand Chola

Celebrating World Environment Day

A LEED Zero Carbon certified property, ITC Grand Chola prides itself on its ethos of Responsible Luxury and Sustainability, which inform every aspect of its operations.

On 4th of June, the Madras Pavilion welcomes diners to an ECO Brunch, a sustainable, farm-to-table experience which provides global flavours using local ingredients, including the mighty millet.

With environmental consciousness underpinning all operations, eco-friendly measures are ubiquitous and perennial in the hotel, whether it be:

Mitigating the use of single-use plastic items

Drinking water – SunyaAqua, the ‘Zero Mile’ water, provided in glass bottles, produced by Atmospheric Water Generator machine which extracts water from atmospheric air moisture and purified through in-house Sunya Aqua plant

Self-owned wind and solar farms catering to the hotel’selectrical energy demand

Dedicated waste segregation and collection area, with biodegradable waste converted into manure by an Organic Waste Converter machine and utilized for horticulture.

Wastewater treated in-house in STP (Sewage treatment plant); reclaimed water from STP used for purpose of landscaping, flushing, and cooling towers etc.

Conversion of kitchen exhaust into renewable energy by use of innovative mini Wind Turbine generator.

And more.

ITC Grand Chola is committed to the preservation of the environment and sustainability.