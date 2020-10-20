Ecom Express appoints B. Krishnaraj as Country Head Operations

Ecom Express, a leading technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced the appointment of B. Krishnaraj as Country Head, Operations. Krishnaraj comes with 34 years of experience in core logistics and operations management.

In his current role, Krishnaraj will be leading the operations for Ecom Express, in continuously augmenting logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry. He will lead and drive the team of logistics professionals on strategy and in ensuring process compliance, productivity, and efficiencies on the ground. Krishnaraj will operate from the Company’s headquarters based in Gurugram.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. T.A. Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO, Ecom Express said, “Krishnaraj comes with an exceptional operational background with extensive leadership experience in end-to-end logistics and supply chain sector. We are confident that his vast experience, execution capabilities, business acumen and a proven track record of over three decades, will play a key role in accelerating our Company’s growth trajectory and will strengthen our leadership team.”

B. Krishnaraj, Country Head-Operations, Ecom Express said, “Ecom Express is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory as it continues to consolidate its leadership position as logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry. I am excited to be a part of a high performing team at Ecom Express, which has established its presence as an industry trailblazer in a very short span of time. I am deeply honoured to be taking up this role and look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth to the best of my abilities.”

In his previous roles, has led many innovative projects, such as system development designs, process time reduction, MIS, and BI tool designing, to name a few. His career in operations spans numerous roles at Blue Dart including the company’s General Manager and National Operations Head – E-tail, wherein he was instrumental in setting up the E-commerce vertical to give an exclusive focus to the B2C segment. Prior to that, he was the Head of South Regional Operations, where he was actively involved in PUDO (Pickup and Delivery Optimization) Project and the successful rollout of the Smart Truck Project for Blue Dart.