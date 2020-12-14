Ecom Express appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as CFO

Gurugram: Ecom Express Private Limited, a leading technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced that Venkatesh Tarakkad has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective November 20, 2020. Venkatesh will be based out of the Company’s headquarters in Gurugram.

As CFO, Venkatesh will be responsible for Finance, Accounts, Legal, Secretarial, Commercial and Administration functions besides spearheading business goals, including the profitability of the Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. T.A. Krishnan, CEO & Co-founder, Ecom Express Private Limited said, ‘’We are pleased to welcome Venkatesh to our leadership team. His deep and extensive cross-industry experience across Finance, Compliance and other functions, and a strong track record of delivering results, will surely make a positive impact as we manage through the current business environment and continue to position Ecom Express as a leader in the space. I am confident that Venkatesh will provide strong leadership and is an excellent addition to the team.”

Mr. Venkatesh Tarakkad, CFO, Ecom Express said, “I am excited to join Ecom Express, a company making a mark in the e-commerce logistics domain. Ecom Express is leading the way in new technologies, has a strong business model and a proud growth story in the last eight years and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

Venkatesh comes with 25 years of experience of core expertise in steering the financial planning for some of the world’s leading retailers and wholesale brands, including TCNS, Metro Cash & Carry and Siam Makro. Venkatesh also served in finance positions at Coca Cola and Ernst & Young. In his previous role as a group CFO in TCNS, he played a crucial role in leading the IPO process, implementing an end-to-end ERP solution and overhauling the company’s warehousing capabilities. At Metro Cash & Carry, he drove Finance, Technology, omnichannel capability, Horeca customer target group and Supply chain to grow the business rapidly close to a billion dollars.

Venkatesh is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor.