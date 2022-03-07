Ecom Express celebrates International Women’s Day by setting up their second All-women Delivery Center

Gurugram, 07 March 2022: On International Women’s Day, Ecom Express Limited, one of India’s leading technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, has announced setting up its second all-women Delivery Center in Delhi today. Eleven women have been hired for the center ranging from the role of Delivery Center Head to Delivery Associates, who will be engaged independently in all operational activities.

This is one of the several initiatives introduced by the company to strengthen its commitment towards the participation of women in the workforce and enable their success in the logistics sector. In December 2021, the company had set up its first all-women Delivery Center, also in Delhi.

Commenting on the occasion, Manju Dhawan, Co-founder, Ecom Express Limited, said, “We believe in the potential of all our facility centres, including delivery centres, to create jobs and enable fruitful employment opportunities for women. By hiring more women across levels, including the delivery associate role, our aim is to strengthen economic independence for women while reinforcing the idea of diversity in our already inclusive workforce. It’s not just about inducting women into the workforce, we ensure that all Ecom Express policies and procedures, as well as our daily working environment, support the development and retention of an inclusive and diverse workforce at all levels.’’

On International Women’s Day, Ecom Express employees took a pledge to strive for an environment that is inclusive, equitable and welcoming. The objective is to encourage commitment to build and sustain an inclusive work culture where gender, racial, ethnic, religious, orientation, generation, ability, and cultural diversities are celebrated and valued.

Charu Pant, Delivery Center Head, All-women Delivery Center said, ‘My journey with Ecom Express has been quite fulfilling. My husband and I want to provide good education to our daughter. I know I am in the right place – a place that gives me wings, a place that will help me achieve my dreams’’.

Ecom Express has close to 2000 women working across its processing centers, hubs, centers, fulfilment centers and delivery associates across the country. Several of its centers have general shift operations run by 50 per cent of women employees. The company has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness and building various feedback mechanisms to address concerns. Furthermore, there is a helpline number created for females to dial in for any support or help needed.

Ecom Express also celebrates some of the inspiring stories of female employees from across the nation. Some of the stories have been shared below:

Kowsalya works as Supervisor – Operations with Ecom Express in Manakondur, Telangana. She lost her father when she was pursuing her graduation. Being the oldest of the three siblings with a younger sister and brother, she was under a lot of financial stress. She joined Ecom Express in 2021. With a stable job, Kowsalya is able to fund the education of her siblings.

Saranya Prasad, the Delivery Associate with Ecom Express, used to run a small shop near her house in Kollam, Kerala. Due to the pandemic, her business suffered losses and she was struggling to make ends meet. She is a single mother, and it was crucial for her to earn a steady income to support herself and her daughter. During that difficult time, she got to know about the opportunity in Ecom Express for the role of Delivery Associate. She applied for it and is now an on-roll employee. Saranya has shown dedication towards her job on several occasions by volunteering to deliver shipments at addresses that did not come within her area of delivery.