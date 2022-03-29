Ecom Express is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India

Gurugram, March 29, 2022 – Ecom Express Limited, one of India’s leading technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, announced today that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™, from March 2022 to March 2023. The Company has been recognized for its efforts in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

The certification is a validation of all varied efforts of Ecom Express that are channelized in the right direction to create an exceptional working environment and promote a culture that supports employee well-being, safety, and learning. Over the last nine years, Ecom Express has built its diverse and inclusive, talent-focused culture with care and trust for its employees. They are valued and nurtured, making them highly productive and result oriented. As an organization with 60,000+ employees (on roll and off role), Ecom Express truly believes in the voice of its people getting heard, acknowledged, and actioned upon to enhance employee experiences and empower them to achieve their business goals.

Commenting on this accomplishment, T.A. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Ecom Express Limited, said, “We are pleased to receive this recognition. At Ecom Express, we pledge to strive for an organization that fosters an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment. We are committed to building and sustaining an inclusive work culture where gender, racial, ethnic, religious, orientation, generation, ability, and cultural diversity are celebrated and valued. We ensure all Ecom Express policies and procedures and our daily working environment support the development and retention of an inclusive and diverse workforce at all levels.”

Saurabh Deep Singla, Chief People Officer, Ecom Express Limited, said, “Our culture is built around shared iCORP values, which stand for – Integrity, Commitment, Openness, Respect and Passion. These are the pillars upon which our company culture is built, and the fundamentals transcend every department and position. The certification reflects our commitment to building a truly inclusive environment with our values working as guiding principles for everyone. Our values are the ultimate essence of the Company which make what Ecom Express is today and will be in the future.”

This recognition is based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. A Trust Index Survey was conducted for employees in Corporate Offices, Pickup Processing Centers/Hubs, Fulfillment Centers and Delivery Centers. The survey result showed a consistently positive experience for all. The accreditation further substantiates the commitment to fostering a culture that provides an exceptional employee experience while delivering Ecom Express’ mission to be the best logistics solutions provider for the e-commerce industry.

In India, the Great Place to Work® Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.