Ecom Express named among Best Places to Work by AmbitionBox

Hyderabad: Ecom Express, a leading technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry has been awarded the Best Places to Work in India in in the country’s first employee choice awards by AmbitionBox, an Info Edge subsidiary and a rapidly growing career advisory platform. Ecom Express was ranked among top 4 Large Internet Companies and top 2 among Tech Startups in the country.

AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India 2021 Awards recognizes the top companies to work for in India based on reviews and ratings shared by employees who have worked with a particular company during the year 2020. The reviews and ratings capture employee sentiment across key workplace metrics including culture, career growth, compensation, work-life balance, development of skills, work satisfaction and job security.

Commenting on the announcement, T. A. Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO, Ecom Express, said “We are honoured to be among the Best Places to Work in India. As the pace and shape of work has seen a dramatic change in the recent past, earning a spot in the Best Places to Work list is significant. This is a testament to the company’s value-driven and people-centric culture where the most talented and creative minds create a difference every day. I am proud of the diverse group of outstanding individuals we have at Ecom Express and I am heartened that collectively, they likewise recognize and respect the effort that we put into creating a positive and empowering working environment.”

Saurabh Deep Singla, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Ecom Express said, “At Ecom Express, we believe that great organizations are built only when its people are inspired and motivated, and therefore we have always aspired to create an inclusive culture and environment that encourages people to be themselves, find, explore, test and share their ideas. This achievement only strengthens our resolve to continue our journey on making Ecom Express one of the Best Places to Work.’’

Ecom Express’ culture is built around its shared iCORP values, which stands for – Integrity, Commitment, Openness, Respect and Passion. These are the pillars upon which the company culture is built and are the fundamental truths that transcend every department and position. The employees hold each other and themselves accountable to these values and guiding principles, for they are the essence of the kind of company that Ecom Express is today and will be in the future.

This achievement further strengthens Ecom Express’ commitment to building a credible and transparent workplace culture for employees, customers, and partners. As an organization dedicated to creating fairer and safer workplaces, Ecom Express is thrilled that employees feel their mission is echoed within organization.