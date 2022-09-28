Ecom Express opens its 55th fulfilment center in Hyderabad

Gurugram, 28 September 2022: Ecom Express Limited, a new-age technology-driven full stack logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced the expansion of its fulfilment network by setting up its 55th fulfilment center in Hyderabad. This will be the Company’s first grocery fulfilment center in Telangana and sixth in the South region.

Situated in Medchal near Hyderabad, the new site boasts 2 lakh sq. ft. of warehouse space. It has been commissioned to help a top e-grocery player handle its fast-growing business in and around Hyderabad. The site has been selected for its strategic location-based network centricity. It is designed to support over 100 dark stores to supply grocery items on demand, speed to market and customers swiftly.

The facility has been set up to ensure the seamless handling, storage and movement of grocery items. It has a value creation area that enables labelling, packaging and dispatch services. The site will be fully operational at the end of September, with an average inventory of 7mn items and capable of processing 800,000 throughput at full capacity. The facility operations are optimised by state-of-the-art VRCs (Vertical Reciprocal Conveyors), lifts and spiral elevators to provide high mobility and speed. The facility is equipped with agile and well-designed racking systems giving the capability to accommodate a range of dimensional products across varied items.

Satyanarayana, Co-founder & Director, Ecom Express,said, ‘’We are expanding our infrastructure and are focused on building a strong and robust fulfilment network in Telangana and will continue to invest significantly in technology, design, solutions, logistics and infrastructure as well as in seller enablement. Our continued investment is a testimony of our commitment to partner with the state in accelerating tremendous growth and creating job opportunities for local youth.’’

The newly facility will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1000 people. This expansion consolidates the Company’s position further in the state with its already functional two fulfilment centers, with a total area spread across 200,000 sq. ft. On the Express Business vertical, it has two large hybrid sort and hub centers with last mile Delivery distribution network spanning over 140 centers covering 100 per cent of the PIN codes in the state. The Company has generated over 5000 direct and indirect employment in Telangana.

The Company’s fulfilment network facilities are designed with efficient building systems that minimise energy usage. The new center integrates multiple dimensions of sustainability, such as rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, and safety measures, including fire detection, prevention, and supressing system, with employee evacuation plans.

The Company’s Fulfilment Service vertical caters to B2B and B2C models and serves various industries, including fashion, apparel, accessories, cosmetics, consumer electronics and many more.