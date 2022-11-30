Ecom Express surpasses overall industry growth in Season 2022

Hyderabad\Gurugram, 30 November 2022: Ecom Express Limited, a new-age technology-driven full-stack logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced tremendous seasonal growth this year (2022) in terms of productivity and revenue this festive season.

In 2022, the overall industry grew by ~30% during the season as compared to last season whereas the volume and revenue of Ecom Express touched a staggering growth of 55-60% as compared to last season.

For Ecom Express the shipments in tier-II cities and beyond grew by 160% in the season month of 2022 from the last year’s (2021) season. The delivered productivity across India grew by 25% from season 2021 to season 2022.

T. A. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, of Ecom Express Limited said, ‘’We are delighted to share that our season performance has been significantly higher than the industry growth. Our continuous efforts to better our performance resulted in maintaining and exceeding pace with the overall industry and becoming a platform of choice for marketplaces and the D2C ecosystems. This season we made advanced preparations across the board and multiple levels of network and service calibrations to achieve these amazing results.”

The advanced preparation, 10 months prior to the festive season in developing a highly advanced available tech stack ensured high-performance outcomes even at 2x volume. 100% availability of tech platform ensured high reliability with peak volume seen multiple times during the season. The robust and scalable systems added to the seamless functioning and ensured there are zero disruptions.

The gig registered user base of Ecom Express touched 84,000 workers by the end of the season to cater to deliveries of parcels. The curated campaigns, incentives, and user-friendly platform attracted large onboardings.

Ecom Express has successfully implemented the shipments and deliveries this year due to which they achieved tremendous seasonal growth.