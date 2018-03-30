The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2018 held at the Taj Vivanta Mumbai, saw achievers from the educational sector discussing various aspects to bring in a paradigm shift in the way Indian education operates. The event also saw the unveiling of second edition of “The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2018” Coffee Table Book and felicitation of select brands that have made a significant contribution towards making India a truly global educational hub by providing high-quality and innovative education.

The summit commenced with a Chief Guest address by Vinod Tawade, Minister of Education, State of Maharashtra, who said, “As a government we face the challenge of giving not only good education but also better infrastructure. With the help of education brands, we can achieve bigger goals for the better of academics.”

Expressing his views, Deepak Lamba, President – Times Strategic Solutions, said, “Education lies at the heart of national growth as it has a direct co-relation with the development of tomorrow’s citizens and leaders. It is thus important to recognize institutions and industries contributing towards this process.”

In keeping with this, the second edition of Best Education Brands acknowledged the efficacious contribution of leading universities and colleges that are striving to evolve with the advent of digitization and reinforces the relevance of delivering high-quality education in these dynamic times.

In a keynote address on the vision and the role of various stakeholders in achieving the dream with equity and inclusion, Harish Bijoor of Brand Gurus said, “Indian education system follows western model of education system very systematically. We should focus on bringing back the Indian way of learning.”

Moving on to a panel discussion on the future of education based on diverse time & place – the future of e-learning, personalized learning, field experience and application based learning, the future of exam and unconventional course content saw inputs from various visionaries. Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani said, “Byte sized micro learning is the future trend. The challenge is to mould the content according to the changing curriculum assessments.”

Adding onto this, V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “One of the major issues in India is the funding of the institutes to have better access to technology. Along with that, there is no communication between the parents and the educator. The only relation they share is that of a service provider and we need to work at changing this constantly.”

Extending his thoughts Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Group of Institutions said, “With the new age use of artificial intelligence, are we also providing the children with emotional intelligence? We provide them with MCQs during assessments but do our children also have access to choices in real life? There is a need for us to concentrate on the mental well being of our children for a better tomorrow.”

The summit was also saw the unveiling of the Economic Times Best Education Brands Coffee Table book. The felicitation of the brands was done by the Chief Guest VinodTawade, Minister of Education, and State of Maharashtra and the awards were given to below brands.