IDEAOVATOR has Launched a digital platform ECOWHEEL for helping ECOFRIENDLY MSMEs. It is First-of-its-kind of online platform aimed at Circular Economy during COVID 19 era with the unique concept of showcasing Products & Services and for ease of doing business online. It is an exclusive platform for Ecofriendly Businesses.

# VOCAL FOR LOCAL is inaugurated by Sri. K. Srinivas, South Zone Head, NSIC and Sri. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS

Principal Secretary- Education, Govt of Assam.

COWE- Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs has co-partnered with Ecowheel and inaugurated ecowheel in a webinar on 11/6/2020 and a full-featured platform is launched on 12th June at 6:00 PM.

ECOWHEEL is a one-stop digital solution for MSMEs. It helps in creating brand awareness of sellers and can be used to display both the products and services. The uniqueness of this platform is the listing of Clean Waste Products of Industries that can be reused as raw materials by other industries.

This portal not only facilitates and encourages “Go Vocal for Local” business initiative but is also in line with the aim of “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat” and “Digital MSME’s”.

The web Launch was attended by Entrepreneurs from different states and more than 100 products were registered with ecowheel before its launch. Among which COCOTANG from Telangana, WILD EARTH from Mumbai, NAMMA BOOMI from Tamilnadu, HASTHA KALA from Gujarat, Mans Sey from abroad were featured e-Shops on www.ecowheel.in.

P Deepika Joshi is the founder of ECOWHEEL-SUVIDHA CHAKARA and she can be reached over her email: info@ecowheel.in.