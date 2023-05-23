ECS Announces New Smart Retail, Public Terminal, and Automation Intelligence Industrial Solutions at Computex 2023

New Delhi, India, May 23, 2023 – ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation at Computex 2023. As a complete solution provider, it will introduce a wide range of comprehensive new products for smart retail, automation intelligence, information kiosks, lottery terminals, including the LIVA Z5 Plus mini-PC series, B760H7-M8 and Q670H7-IS1 motherboards. ECSIPC will exhibit its comprehensive smart charging solutions including AC charger for home and commercial use and DC charger with 360kW DC power output, ready for direct deployment in commercial and enterprise applications.

New LIVA Z5 Plus Series Mini-PC for Smart Retail Solutions

Ready for commercial self-service kiosks with digital signage, ECSIPC is launching its new LIVA Z5 Plus and LIVA Z5E Plus mini-PCs at Computex 2023. Demonstrating its impressive capabilities as part of a total smart retail solution, visitors can order their own bubble tea from a fully automated self-service kiosk that includes multiple 4K displays showing drinks menu, order status, and sales promotions, all from a single LIVA Z5 Plus. These cutting-edge mini-PCs can connect up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. With an embedded 13th Generation Intel® CoreTM i Processor, it provides highly capable performance at minimal power use. Rich I/O is available, and storage options include a superfast M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4×4 SSD, and option of 2.5-inch SATA SSD (Z5E Plus). Connectivity includes two 2.5GbE, with the option of Intel vPro®, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, providing multi-gigabit performance.

High-Performance Motherboard for Information Kiosks & Public Terminals

Designed for public applications such as information kiosks and lottery terminals, the new B760H7-M8 offers high performance and feature-rich I/O, enabling it to provide a solid backbone for eye-catching designs with a range of touchscreens, buttons, switches, and vibrant lighting. Supporting 13th Generation Intel® CoreTM i Processors and superfast DDR5 memory, the motherboard uses 100% solid capacitors for stability and life-cycle longevity. Advanced 3D graphics can be added via GPU card into the PCI-Express 5.0 16x slot, and storage options include two ultra-high speed M.2 NVMe SSD PCI-E 4×4, and four SATA ports.

Compact Industrial Motherboard for Smart Auto Test Equipment & Autonomous Mobile Robot

The ECSIPC Q670H7-IS1 motherboard is ideal for automation intelligence in industrial applications such as Smart Auto Test Equipment, and Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). It supports 13th Generation Intel® CoreTM i Processors and a PCI-Express 5.0 16X slot for high-performance GPU or FPGA cards ready for AI/ML processing. This compact mini-ITX motherboard is ideal for small equipment spaces. Capacious DDR5 up to 128GB, superfast M.2 NVMe PCI-E 4×4, and SATA SSD storage is available. Connectivity includes two Ethernet, Wi-Fi/BT and even LTE/5G modules. Legacy COM RS232/422/485 are available to support a wide range of industrial equipment interfaces.

360kW Commercial EV Dual-Output DC Smart Charger

Supporting the growing adoption of EV vehicles worldwide, ECSIPC has launched a Smart DC Charger capable of dual output up to an impressive 360kW (400A max, 480V, 3-phase). This complete turnkey solution provides super-fast charging speeds for communal parking garages, commercial fleet operators, automotive dealers, EV infrastructure operators and service providers, and freeway service stations.

It features an integrated digital signage display that allows easy to see status information and even display advertising opportunities for public operators, plus an integrated PCI-PTS Payment System that allows tap-to-pay via secure internet access. The charging interface is compliant with CCS2, OCPP 1.6 JSON standard, and ISO 15118. The Smart DC Charger integrates with the ECSIPC Management Platform, allowing operators, system integrators, and commercial customers to conveniently control the charger station remotely.

Please visit ECSIPC in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Hall 1, 4F, at Booth number L0317a from May 30th to June 2nd, 2023.