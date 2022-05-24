Ed-Tech Startup PrepInsta plans to double its manpower

Noida, 24 May 2022: PrepInsta, an edtech startup has announced to increase their workforce by 100 per cent. The Ed-Tech firm aims to recruit at least 50 employees by the end of July, this year. The company currently boasts a total strength of 50 employees and with this scheduled hiring, the number is expected to double.

With the fundamental motive to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India, the company looks forward to onboard candidates across multiple departments including- content, Marketing, L&D, Business development, UI/UX, and Operation. The brand shall hire across positions from Fresher level, Mid level to the topmost senior level.

“We look forward to the arrival of our new employees, as the induction of the new talented workforce will be critical in fulfilling our mission. The new hiring will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to achieve our targets as we move ahead towards the ultimate aim. The company at the same time looks to partner with more institutions, corporates, and student communities to build products and solutions for all.” said Aashay Mishra , Co-Founder and COO, PrepInsta.

This recruitment drive is majorly for the Noida location and positions will majorly be for work-from-office format. The firm is planning to conduct campus placements too in order to onboard fresh talent which is expected to bring new energy to the workforce. Along with flexible work timing, appreciations and acknowledgements to prioritize the employee experience, PrepInsta has also promoted inclusiveness and gender equality in its workspaces.