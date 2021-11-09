Edelweiss AMC appoints Ashish Agarwal as Managing Partner – Private Equity in Alternative Investment Funds

Mumbai: November 09, 2021: Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (Edelweiss AMC) one of India’s fastest growing AMCs, in its noteworthy addition to the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) team, has announced the appointment of Ashish Agarwal as Managing Partner – Private Equity.

Welcoming Ashish to the team, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC said, “Our alternative investment funds focus on unique uncorrelated ideas that complement traditional investments. Innovative companies in sunrise sectors are staying private longer and this is fueling unprecedented demand from both founders and investors for private equity investments. Ashish’s addition to our team will allow us to capitalize on this multi-decade trend through our upcoming fund in private equity space. The proposed strategy will invest in market leaders with strong unit economics in sunrise sectors and take advantage of the attractive valuations many of these businesses trade at today.”

Commenting on the appointment, Nalin Moniz, CIO-Alternative Equity, Edelweiss AMC said, “We are delighted to have Ashish on board. Our AIF funds have a consistent track record, are gaining size and it is important to add more talent to this team to maintain our market leadership as we move forward. Ashish’s two decades of investing and operational experience across various sectors and geographies will also add strength to our Alternative Investment Funds business”.

Ashish was previously associated with Navis Capital Partners for more than a decade and a half. Since 2015, he was the fund manager of the award winning Navis Jockey Fund – an Asian public equities fund with a focus on India. Ashish’s investing experience spans private equity and public equity funds; mid-market transactions in India, Europe, the USA, and South East Asia and across sectors.

Last month, Edelweiss significantly strengthened the long-only equity mutual funds franchise with the appointment of Trideep Bhattacharya as Co-CIO-Equities, Abhishek Gupta, and Sahil Shah into its equity fund management team.

Edelweiss AMC now has an 18-member strong equity investment team managing money across long only equities, hybrids, and alternatives. The equity AUM across these strategies has grown 2x in the last 2 years. This expanded team now strengthens and prepares the AMC to be future-ready for further growth.