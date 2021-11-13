Edelweiss General Insurance steps up to support customers in flood affected Chennai

In view of the grave situation in Chennai caused due to incessant rains, Digital Insurer Edelweiss General Insurance has taken the following quick measures to support customers and ensure hassle free, quick, digital settlements of all motor insurance claims.

1. Free Pick and Drop by Preferred Garages (PG) – In case of damage caused to the vehicle due to flooding, customers can call on the insurer’s toll-free number 180012000. The vehicle will get picked up by the garage, repaired, and delivered back to the customer. All this is completely cashless.

2. Spot settlement – For all minor damages to the vehicle due to rains, customers can opt for Spot settlement of claim from the insurer, and get their vehicle repaired later at their convenience. Financial relief is instant.

3. BOLT – EGI’s live video streaming app allows instant inspection of vehicles. The app can be conveniently used by consumers, partners, and garages to ensure a fast settlement. For minor damages post-inspection, customers can avail of Spot settlement.

4. Advance payment – In case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, EGI will make Advance Payment to the customer up to 50% of the liability

5. Waiver for RC getting soiled/mutilated/misplaced due to floodwaters – EGI will waive off this requirement in the current situation. The verification will be done directly through the RTO prior to the settling of the claim.

As a precautionary measure, EGI is sending out SMSs to customers advising them to avoid parking in low-lying places, covered areas, under trees and light poles, keeping away from waterlogged streets, etc. For any assistance, customers can call on the EGI toll-free number 180012000.

EGI is sending out mailers and SMSs to all customers to ensure they are aware of these initiatives and can avail them in case needed. Not only this, but customers can also rest assured to experience a paperless, easy, and convenient claims process.