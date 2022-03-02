Edelweiss Housing Finance and Standard Chartered Bank partner for Co-lending of Loan against Property (LAP)

Mumbai, March 2, 2022: Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited (EHFL), a part of the Edelweiss Group has announced a strategic co-lending partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, for extending loans against property (LAP) to our prospective customers, especially MSMEs. Definitive agreements as per RBI’s Co-Lending Model (CLM) have been executed between EHFL and Standard Chartered Bank. This business partnership model will combine Standard Chartered Bank’s expertise in this segment with Edelweiss’ reach and strong origination capabilities, to improve the flow of credit at an attractive cost.

Under this partnership, EHFL will originate, process, service the loans and retain 20% of the loan on its books, while the remaining 80 % will be on the books of Standard Chartered Bank. This co-lending partnership will benefit both the co-lending partners as well as customers alike. While, the Bank will be able to grow its loan portfolio, by leveraging EHFL’s origination, for EHFL, co-lending represents an alternate model for loan disbursals that is asset-light and creates a sound revenue model for sustainable business. Most importantly, customers will not only benefit from blended and cost-effective interest rates but will also find it operationally simple – dealing with a single entity end to end.

Aditya Mandloi, MD & Head, Business Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “This partnership would help in leveraging the Bank’s diverse product offering along with the distribution strength and strong processing ability of Edelweiss to meet the financial needs within the MSME sector.” Speaking on the development, Rajat Avasthi, MD & CEO, EHFL, said, “We are happy to partner with a respected institution like Standard Chartered Bank and build a winning proposition for all stakeholders. This partnership acts as a cornerstone to our asset-light growth business model as we look forward to fulfilling the increasing credit demand India is witnessing today.”

The new normal post-COVID-19 will need significant rethinking in the way NBFCs and HFCs do business. The focus is seen to be shifting on liquidity management & asset-light models and the co-lending arrangement will fulfil precisely this need.