Edelweiss MF Bharat Bond 3rd Tranche Over- Subscribed by more than 6.2x : Quote of Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Bharat Bond 3rd tranche launched on 3rd December 2021 has witnessed an over-subscription by more than 6.2x against the base issue size of Rs.1,000 crores.

With a total collection of Rs. 6,200 crores, Bharat Bond ETF 2032 has received an overwhelming response from investors.

Kindly find appended below the quote of Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund:

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said, ‘We are delighted to see the overwhelming response that Edelweiss MF BHARAT Bond ETF series III (with one April 2032 maturity) has received with collections crossing Rs.6,200 Cr The issue has oversubscribed by more than 6.2x against the base issue size of Rs. 1,000 crores. The total AUM of this category has reached around Rs. 55,000 cr. and Edelweiss AMC is a leader in this space with more than 80% market share. This gives us the confidence to keep launching Target Maturity Passive Debt Funds in coming time with various maturities across the yield curve’.

Disclaimer: Radhika Gupta, is the MD & CEO at Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML) and the views expressed above are her own.

MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARKET RISKS, READ ALL SCHEME RELATED DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY