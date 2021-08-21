Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches new film celebrating the ‘Bond of Love’ – Raksha Bandhan

In the last two years, all of us have experienced love and support from people around us who may not necessarily be our family. People and communities came together to help each other. Every relation grows stronger with time. This Raksha Bandhan, we urge you to identify and celebrate these unusual bonds of love that have stood with you in challenging times.

Relationships and Mutual Funds both become stronger when given time. Let’s celebrate all relationships and invest in them for the long term.

“Waqt ke saath Rishte aur bhi gahre hote jate hai. Jaise Aapke investments ke saath aapka Rishta. Lamba Soche.”

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC said, “Raksha Bandhan is not only about celebrating the traditional relationship between a brother and sister. It’s about celebrating any bond that is meaningful and stands the test of time. These bonds are not built in a day but nurtured overtimes. This Rakhi, Edelweiss AMC celebrates these bonds.”

Digital Film Link: https://youtu.be/zcTo40v03tg

The film has been conceptualized by Campen Factory

Production House Pure Picture Pvt Ltd

Director: Ripunjoy B’yum