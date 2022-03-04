Edelweiss Mutual Fund motivates the “Stree” to break “Free” on International Women’s Day

Mumbai, 04, March 2022: Celebrating International Women’s Day, Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches a digital film that highlights biases that start within each one of us and how we can take steps to break them. The film inspires women to take the pledge that they will rise above these biases and break free. At different stages of life, women themselves doubt their ability and commitment. Many women, not surprisingly, lose self-esteem and career confidence. To break this bias barrier, women must first break their mental barriers.

In this video, Radhika Gupta explains that a woman’s life and mind are constantly riddled with self-doubt, whether it is to shout or the urge to walk out. Being judged for simply doing their job, being called snobby, lazy, or bossy, women land up thinking multiple times before they take even the tiniest of steps. The force of BIAS when it goes beyond boundaries or limits wields the power to seek within. There is nothing a woman can’t do and nothing a woman cannot be. It is time to bid goodbye to biases and to break free.