Edelweiss Tokio Life puts women advisors center stage in its new campaign

Partners with actress Mona Singh to showcase a new comprehensive protection product Total Protect Plus

Mumbai, August 18, 2021: Showcasing its new comprehensive protection product Total Protect Plus, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance puts women advisors center stage in its latest digital campaign #HumKarkeRahenge. The insurer has yet again joined hands with TV and film personality Mona Singh to demonstrate the features of this product.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Protection has become among the chief priorities for households in recent years. It has only grown in consideration since the pandemic struck and customers have been looking for an all-inclusive solution that addresses varied goal-based needs. Through Total Protect Plus, we have attempted to create such a solution that can facilitate economic continuity during critical life stages.”

The digital campaign rests on the back of 3 ad films which seek to bring to life, three optional offerings of the product– Live Long Benefit, Child’s Future Protect Benefit, and Limited Pay. All the three films show a woman advisor discussing how these optional offerings are linked to and born out of customer insights.

“Women have a positive influence when it comes to financial planning and therefore play a critical role in advisory. While the number has been increasing, women advisors account for barely 30% of the total industry agency force. Aspirational advertising plays an important role in improving this number,” Gupta added.

The films highlight life insurance advisory as a potential employment opportunity to women who are constrained by household responsibilities and want flexible working hours. The imagery in the ad films brings out this element by showing the protagonist engaged in day-to-day house chores while talking about her customer interactions.

Links to films:

i. Live Long Benefit option: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtfB9PlOAqQ

ii. Child’s Future Protect Benefit option: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29OxPYHIjts

iii. Limited Pay option: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_6sB6dYTG0

Film Credits:

§ Creative Agency: Left of Centre Marketing

§ Production House: Chilli N’ Oregano

§ Director of Photography: R. Dee

§ Director: Prakarsh Gunjal

For detailed information on the product, click here: https://www.edelweisstokio.in/total-protect-plus