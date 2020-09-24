Edelweiss Tokio Life to focus on ‘Impacting Lives’

Chennai, September 24, 2020: Given the large-scale disruption caused by Covid-19, normal life as we know it, has been changed irrevocably. People are battling physical and mental health challenges across the country. Understanding this and aligned with its commitment to employee well-being, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has prioritized its focus on employee health with its unique initiative – Impacting Lives.

Commenting on this initiative, Vikas Bansal, Chief Human Resource Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Covid-19 has blurred the line between professional and personal lives. So, there is an urgent need for HR leaders to redefine those boundaries. From an organizational perspective, the first victim of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the wellbeing of employees across sectors and we want to take concrete measures to help our employees tackle this challenge more effectively.”

The Impacting Lives initiative was born out of insights collected through several rounds of discussions between HR, Senior Leaders and employees. With employees seeking leadership support to unplug from work and dedicate more time to loved ones, the aim is to holistically care for employee wellbeing – physical, mental & financial – and, thereby Impacting Lives.

“Considering the limitations on venturing out of the house, we realized that a lot of our employees were avoiding taking time off. Traditionally taking time off has meant stepping out of our house to go on a vacation or visit the extended family. With the lack of that freedom currently, more employees are taking on work as a way of spending time productively even beyond office hours. So, as an organization it was incumbent upon us to provide meaningful avenues for our employees to take some personal time,” Bansal added.

While Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has always seen health and wellbeing of employees as top priority, this focus has become far more amplified in the current environment. Over the past few months, the insurer has taken several steps in this direction, including counselling services, doctors on call, mediation sessions, among others.

Impacting Lives was flagged off last week with Staycation, an extended weekend for employees, to acknowledge the role of families in the robust growth momentum of Edelweiss Tokio Life since the beginning of April. This initiative will be continued over the coming months through a pre-determined wellness calendar, facilitating sessions on at-home fitness, nutrition, counselling services for mental health and much more.

In the months to come, the insurer will also expand the scope of Impacting Lives by promoting social responsibility among their employees to contribute to the wellbeing of customers and the community at large.