EdgeConneX® Scales Out its Footprint with Data Center Expansions in 6 Strategic Markets Across North America

Expansions highlight growing demand for local peering, content delivery and cloud access to support deployments that need to be more distributed and proximate to end users

Herndon, VA, – APRIL 28, 2021 — EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces a multi-market expansion strategy to provide critical capacity to support the demand for network, content and cloud solutions to several key North American markets. Initially, EdgeConneX will add nearly 20MWs of new capacity across its existing footprint in the Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago markets. The expansions will allow major service providers around the world to scale their local cloud, content, network, and other offerings in these markets, empowering them to meet the growing need for distributed data center capacity that is highly proximate to their end users.

As more data is created and consumed, there is a growing need for more proximate data center capacity to locally support all the applications, workloads, and services being utilized and shared. EdgeConneX has capacity expansions planned for additional markets throughout the U.S., ensuring customers can leverage additional service ecosystems and network access offerings, similar to those EdgeConneX delivers throughout its 50+ facilities in 35+ global markets.

“We have always focused on building data centers where, when and how our customers want capacity to support their business,” comments Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. “Our strategy of listening to our customers to provide tailored solutions for them that span hyperlocal to hyperscale data centers is what makes us unique. These planned expansions, necessitated by the growing volume, variety and velocity of data our customers are driving, highlight the accelerating need for digital infrastructure and capacity to best support their customers.”

Cloud Enablement at the Edge

As part of its mission to bring the Edge to the customer while serving as a vital resource for cloud adoption and deployment, EdgeConneX recently published an interactive eBook detailing the challenges faced by enterprises as they consider adopting a cloud strategy. This includes those brought about by a more distributed workforce.

The free downloadable resource details the benefits of a Hybrid Multi-Cloud strategy at the Edge for enterprises. DOWNLOAD NOW .