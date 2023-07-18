edgefactory honored with Platinum and Gold Viddy Awards

Orlando, Fla. (July 18, 2023)—The Viddy Awards announced the winners for the 2023 international awards competition, honoring edgefactory with two of its coveted awards—both gold and platinum awards.

edgefactory, an event experience and creative content production factory, was honored with a Platinum Award in sizzle reels, highlighting its work at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s (NGLCC) annual meeting. edgefactory also received a Gold Award in event video for its content production for Quest Software’s annual sales kickoff event.

The Viddy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills. There were over 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 17 other countries in the 2023 competition. The winners this year ranged from network news operations to local cable access, from large production companies to freelancers, and from international advertising agencies to student producers.

“We are honored to have our video production and creative content recognized by the Viddy Awards as among the best in the industry. Our team consistently strives to be on the cutting edge of creative and impactful content. To be honored as a Platinum and Gold winner confirms to us that the creative we make is not only meeting the standards we have set for ourselves but exceeding expectations throughout the industry,” said Brian Cole, CEO of edgefactory.