EDII in association with DICCI NextGen organises National Conclave on Empowering Youth

Ahmedabad, June 10, 2023: As part of its efforts to engage the youth and seek their active participation in India’s G20 presidency, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, in association with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) NextGen, organised the National Conclave on ‘Empowering Youth: Fostering Inclusion and Diversity’. The conclave, also supported by SIDBI, was organised to empower youth and to give them a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge-sharing, and advocacy on diversity and inclusion.

The dignitaries at the inauguration of the conclave, included, Dr Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman, DICCI and Board Member, EDII; Shri Ajay Kashyap, Convener, Secretariat, Youth 20; Shri Sanjay Gupta, General Manager, SIDBI; Ms Maitreyee Kamble, National Convener – DICCI NextGen and Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII.

The key agenda of the conclave was to identify challenges and barriers in achieving diversity and inclusion in the society and discuss policy interventions, initiatives, and best practices that promote inclusivity. The conclave also explored innovative solutions and strategies to promote diversity and inclusion across contexts. A diverse range of technical sessions were also organised as part of the event. The sessions covered topics such as the future of work in the context of the fourth industrial revolution, challenges and solutions for achieving inclusive practices, and the importance of collaboration and inclusive policies for long-term sustainability.

Dr Milind Kamble, in his address, said, “G20 has ensured enormous participation by people. India is at the forefront of nations. And, at this opportune time, youth have a significant role to play and a big responsibility to shoulder. They must come up with thoughts, plans, and strategies that help build a rewarding structure and system. The demographic dividend of the country actually gets a platform through Y20 to sharpen themselves and lead growth. Social and financial inclusion is a progressive step that India has vastly harnessed. I urge youth to step forth and benefit from the rewarding times.”

Highlighting the significance of MSMEs in economic growth and the role of youths, Shri Sanjay Gupta said, “The need today is to ensure that the youth is gainfully employed; ‘swavalamban’, therefore, becomes a potent option. The youth have to be driven to set up their own enterprises. Role of MSMEs is paramount in the growth of any country. The youth possess the power to alter the fortune of the country. They need to be skilled and honed to ensure that they participate in the growth story of the country.”

Addressing the audience, Shri Ajay Kashyap said, “India getting the G20 Presidency is a landmark for the country. With this has come a historic responsibility for India. India is moving towards the future as a super power. Y20 is an innovative platform to ensure equality and inclusion. India’s youth have set an example to the world in terms of technical innovations and expressing concern about critical issues such environment, renewal energy, climate changes etc. I only wish that this movement paces ahead with all the momentum and energy that it can gather.”

Dr Sunil Shukla, expressed, “It is important for us as a country to galvanise the talents of youths towards innovative and creative work. Inclusion and diversity are embedded in the ethos of the country. The responsibility lies on the shoulders of the youth to lead growth on the premise of inclusivity and diversity. Entrepreneurship is one way of transcending all boundaries and ensuring balanced growth, without any biases. The youth has to be oriented towards this discipline; more so, as they identify very well with innovation and technology, which eventually are the premise of startups and new businesses. ”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Maitreyee Kamble, who said. “Youths of the country are aware and are equipped with 21st-century skills. They are enthused to master emerging skills and technology. Their innovative bent of mind is India’s strength, and that has to be nurtured and encouraged to target higher-order achievements.”